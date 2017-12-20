Dr. Carolyn Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Carroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Carroll, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Carroll works at
Locations
-
1
Claudia R. Libertin MD LLC6 Business Park Dr Ste 204, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 208-4082
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carroll?
Dr. Carroll is very professional, thorough, and offers great care.
About Dr. Carolyn Carroll, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1376557199
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.