Dr. Carolyn Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Chen, MD
Dr. Carolyn Chen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tufts New England Medical Center
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Gramercy2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 558-8711
Houston Eye Associates - Tomball13414 Medical Complex Dr Ste 1, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 351-5468
Conroe333 N Rivershire Dr Ste 160, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 441-2020
Northwest Houston1250 Cypress Station Dr Ste A, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 444-1677
Kingwood22659 Highway 59 N Ste 100, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 858-3937
Houston Eye Associates1699 Research Forest Dr Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 363-2155
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen gave me a thorough retina exam. She knew what she was doing and I now have a complete understanding of the condition of my eyes.
About Dr. Carolyn Chen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Eye Cancer and Retinal Telangiectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
