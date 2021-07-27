See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Carolyn Chudy, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Carolyn Chudy, DO

Pain Management
4.9 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carolyn Chudy, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific.

Dr. Chudy works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine
    18 E 41st St Rm 2002, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 481-4998
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chudy?

    Jul 27, 2021
    Dr. Chudy wanted to gain an understanding of my situation and level of pain to take immediate action. She took time to listen to my story and explain all of my options. Consistency and accuracy were the name of the game and I am much better because of her.
    Anonymous — Jul 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carolyn Chudy, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carolyn Chudy, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chudy to family and friends

    Dr. Chudy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chudy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carolyn Chudy, DO.

    About Dr. Carolyn Chudy, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043500218
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital / Columbia University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Western University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Chudy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chudy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chudy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chudy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chudy works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chudy’s profile.

    Dr. Chudy has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chudy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Chudy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chudy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chudy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chudy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carolyn Chudy, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.