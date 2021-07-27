Overview

Dr. Carolyn Chudy, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific.



Dr. Chudy works at Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.