Dr. Carolyn Crandall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crandall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Crandall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Crandall, MD
Dr. Carolyn Crandall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Crandall works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Crandall's Office Locations
-
1
Iris Cantor UCLA Women's Health Center100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 250, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 361-7297
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crandall?
About Dr. Carolyn Crandall, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1275559171
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crandall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Crandall using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Crandall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crandall works at
Dr. Crandall speaks French.
Dr. Crandall has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crandall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crandall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crandall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.