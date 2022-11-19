Overview of Dr. Carolyn Cruvant, MD

Dr. Carolyn Cruvant, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor University.



Dr. Cruvant works at Shepherd Eye Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.