See All Plastic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Carolyn De La Cruz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Carolyn De La Cruz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carolyn De La Cruz, MD

Dr. Carolyn De La Cruz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. De La Cruz works at Upmc Plastic Surgery Center Oakland in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Francis Johns, MD
Dr. Francis Johns, MD
4.7 (274)
View Profile

Dr. De La Cruz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upmc Plastic Surgery Center Oakland
    3380 Blvd of the Allies Ste 158, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 641-3962
  2. 2
    Pittsburgh Cardiology Consultants PC
    5200 Centre Ave Ste 703, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 623-2121

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Nipple Reconstruction
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Nipple Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. De La Cruz?

    Jan 20, 2020
    Exceptional! Love Dr De La Cruz, her PA Kelly and the entire staff. Had reconstructive surgery and she was wonderful.
    — Jan 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carolyn De La Cruz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carolyn De La Cruz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. De La Cruz to family and friends

    Dr. De La Cruz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. De La Cruz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carolyn De La Cruz, MD.

    About Dr. Carolyn De La Cruz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356315956
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn De La Cruz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Cruz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Cruz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De La Cruz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De La Cruz works at Upmc Plastic Surgery Center Oakland in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. De La Cruz’s profile.

    Dr. De La Cruz has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Cruz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Cruz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Cruz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Cruz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Cruz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carolyn De La Cruz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.