Dr. Carolyn Delucia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.