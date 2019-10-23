Overview of Dr. Carolyn Engle, MD

Dr. Carolyn Engle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver.



Dr. Engle works at Association of Specialty Physicians Inc. in Beaver, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Fracture Treatment, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.