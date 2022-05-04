Overview of Dr. Carolyn Eskridge, MD

Dr. Carolyn Eskridge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Eskridge works at Eastover OB/GYN in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.