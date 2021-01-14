Dr. Carolyn Felton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Felton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Felton, MD
Dr. Carolyn Felton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Felton's Office Locations
- 1 2227 Us Highway, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 391-3320
-
2
Piedmont Physicians Group4890 Roswell Rd Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 845-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Tift Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Felton?
Listen to patient and keeps you informed of overall health issues.
About Dr. Carolyn Felton, MD
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1396731162
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felton has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Felton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.