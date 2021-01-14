Overview of Dr. Carolyn Felton, MD

Dr. Carolyn Felton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.