Dr. Carolyn Forsman, MD

Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Map Pin Small Duluth, MN
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Forsman, MD

Dr. Carolyn Forsman, MD is a Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Dr. Forsman works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Virginia, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Forsman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 5, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Polinsky Medical Rehabilitation Center
    1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic
    1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Palsy
Gait Abnormality
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    About Dr. Carolyn Forsman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1376688671
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Rehabilitation, Pediatrics and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Virginia
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Forsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Forsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forsman has seen patients for Cerebral Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Forsman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Forsman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forsman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

