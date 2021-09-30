See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Herndon, VA
Dr. Carolyn Garcia, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.7 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carolyn Garcia, MD

Dr. Carolyn Garcia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C

Dr. Garcia works at Healthworks for Northern Virginia in Herndon, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, Cervicitis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthworks for Northern Virginia
    1141 Elden St Ste 300, Herndon, VA 20170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 443-2000
  2. 2
    Healthworks for Northern Va-leesburg
    163 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 443-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Grove Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
  • Wagoner Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Cervicitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Cervicitis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 30, 2021
    I saw Dr. Garcia in early 2021. She was so very nice and polite. She answered all my questions. She made me so comfortable. She never hurt me during the exam. I can't say that about other gynecologist's I have gone to in the past. She made sure I understood what she was telling me and that I was no longer worried. I would definitely see her as my doctor as long as I can.
    Janie Mae — Sep 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carolyn Garcia, MD
    About Dr. Carolyn Garcia, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871571349
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Presby St Luke's M C
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, Cervicitis and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

