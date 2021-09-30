Dr. Carolyn Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Garcia, MD
Dr. Carolyn Garcia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They completed their residency with Rush Presby St Luke's M C
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia's Office Locations
Healthworks for Northern Virginia1141 Elden St Ste 300, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 443-2000
Healthworks for Northern Va-leesburg163 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 443-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Grove Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Wagoner Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Garcia in early 2021. She was so very nice and polite. She answered all my questions. She made me so comfortable. She never hurt me during the exam. I can't say that about other gynecologist's I have gone to in the past. She made sure I understood what she was telling me and that I was no longer worried. I would definitely see her as my doctor as long as I can.
About Dr. Carolyn Garcia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871571349
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
