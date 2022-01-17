See All Rheumatologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Carolyn Gleason, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Carolyn Gleason, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carolyn Gleason, MD

Dr. Carolyn Gleason, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health Louisville and Taylor Regional Hospital.

Dr. Gleason works at Joint Endeavors in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Raynaud's Disease and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Gleason's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joint Endeavors
    145 Chenoweth Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 890-3899
  2. 2
    Joint Endeavors Rheumatology
    127 Fairfax Ave, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 890-3899

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Taylor Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Raynaud's Disease
Osteoarthritis
Gout
Raynaud's Disease
Osteoarthritis
Gout

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gleason?

    Jan 17, 2022
    Excellent and caring physician. Had seen a different rheumatologist for several months trying to get a diagnosis and was very unhappy with his exam and care. Dr Gleason’s assessment and repeated labs as well as reviewing the tests I had had led to a diagnosis and treatment within 2 weeks. She gave me my life back after 6 months of extraordinary pain and restricted use of my hands. Highly recommend!
    Kathy — Jan 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carolyn Gleason, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Carolyn Gleason, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gleason to family and friends

    Dr. Gleason's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gleason

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Carolyn Gleason, MD.

    About Dr. Carolyn Gleason, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316013790
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Gleason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gleason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gleason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gleason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gleason works at Joint Endeavors in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Gleason’s profile.

    Dr. Gleason has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gleason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gleason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gleason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gleason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gleason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Carolyn Gleason, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.