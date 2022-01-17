Dr. Carolyn Gleason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gleason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Gleason, MD
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Gleason, MD
Dr. Carolyn Gleason, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health Louisville and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Dr. Gleason's Office Locations
-
1
Joint Endeavors145 Chenoweth Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 890-3899
-
2
Joint Endeavors Rheumatology127 Fairfax Ave, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 890-3899
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Taylor Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and caring physician. Had seen a different rheumatologist for several months trying to get a diagnosis and was very unhappy with his exam and care. Dr Gleason’s assessment and repeated labs as well as reviewing the tests I had had led to a diagnosis and treatment within 2 weeks. She gave me my life back after 6 months of extraordinary pain and restricted use of my hands. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Carolyn Gleason, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1316013790
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gleason has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gleason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gleason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gleason has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gleason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gleason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gleason.
