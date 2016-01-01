Dr. Carolyn Goodstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Goodstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Goodstein, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They completed their residency with St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
Dr. Goodstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carolyn E Goodstein MD PA180 N Dean St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 871-4755
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodstein?
About Dr. Carolyn Goodstein, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1932104254
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Kings County Hospital
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodstein works at
Dr. Goodstein has seen patients for Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.