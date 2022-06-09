Overview of Dr. Carolyn Griffith, MD

Dr. Carolyn Griffith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.



Dr. Griffith works at Santa Barbar County Public Health Dept in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

