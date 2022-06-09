See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Carolyn Griffith, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carolyn Griffith, MD

Dr. Carolyn Griffith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.

Dr. Griffith works at Santa Barbar County Public Health Dept in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.


Dr. Griffith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Barbar County Public Health Dept
    300 N San Antonio Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 681-5461

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Yeast Infections
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 09, 2022
    Dr. Griffith is an amazing gynecologist. She is compassionate and incredibly knowledgeable. She diagnosed and treated my problem quickly and thoroughly.
    Maria Gonzales — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Carolyn Griffith, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser Fndn Hospital Los Angeles
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Griffith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffith works at Santa Barbar County Public Health Dept in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Griffith’s profile.

    Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

