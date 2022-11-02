Dr. Hendricks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carolyn Hendricks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Hendricks, MD
Dr. Carolyn Hendricks, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Hendricks works at
Dr. Hendricks' Office Locations
-
1
Maryland Oncology - Bethesda6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 4200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 424-6231
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hendricks?
My visit consist of Dr Hendricks checking on my present status and addressing my health concerns and treatment options.
About Dr. Carolyn Hendricks, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1205896776
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendricks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hendricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hendricks works at
Dr. Hendricks has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hendricks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendricks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendricks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hendricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hendricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.