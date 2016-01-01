Overview of Dr. Carolyn Houk, MD

Dr. Carolyn Houk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kent, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Houk works at Rheumatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Kent, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

