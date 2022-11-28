Dr. Carolyn Hyde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Hyde, MD
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Hyde, MD
Dr. Carolyn Hyde, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Northwest, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Hyde's Office Locations
Ascension Seton Northwest11113 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 346-4933
Carolyn Hyde M.D.7200 N Mopac Expy Ste 370, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-4933
Hospital Affiliations
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I first came to Dr. Hyde in 2011 with serious issues regarding my rt. knee/leg; she literally saved my leg from possible amputation due to a severe infection, taking root in my bones. Dr. Hyde has performed knee replacements on both knees after 4 surgeries upon my rt. knee, due to infection from knee replacement in 1999 by another doctor. She is caring, extremely talented, & will take extraordinary measures to see that her patients are treated with the best outcome possible in the welfare of her patients. Thank you, Dr. Hyde! P.S: My quality of life is excellent now, at the age of 75 and I thank the Lord for leading me to Dr.Hyde, and for blessing her, allowing others to be treated in the same manner as I have been.
About Dr. Carolyn Hyde, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922003227
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School Of Med
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hyde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyde has seen patients for Internal Derangement of Knee, Runner's Knee and Systemic Chondromalacia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hyde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hyde speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.