Dr. Carolyn Ianieri, DO
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Ianieri, DO
Dr. Carolyn Ianieri, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Ianieri's Office Locations
Doylestown Womens Health Center708 N Shady Retreat Rd Ste 7, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 340-2225
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. I is always kind and provides wonderful care.
About Dr. Carolyn Ianieri, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1972501377
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ianieri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ianieri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ianieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ianieri speaks Chinese.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Ianieri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ianieri.
