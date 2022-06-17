Dr. Carolyn Jenks, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Jenks, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Jenks, DO
Dr. Carolyn Jenks, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Jenks works at
Dr. Jenks' Office Locations
-
1
Tyler910 E Houston St Ste 600, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 579-9800
-
2
Canton18780 I-20, Canton, TX 75103 Directions (903) 579-9800Thursday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jenks?
Very good visit
About Dr. Carolyn Jenks, DO
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1730447558
Education & Certifications
- EDWARD VIA VIRGINIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenks works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.