Overview of Dr. Carolyn Johnston, MD

Dr. Carolyn Johnston, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Johnston works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Tallahassee, FL and Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.