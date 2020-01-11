Dr. Carolyn Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Johnston, MD
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Johnston, MD
Dr. Carolyn Johnston, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Johnston's Office Locations
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 647-8906
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare1300 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-4888
Southeastern Regional Medical Center600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 400-6000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
TMH Physician Partners, Cancer & Hematology Specialists1775 One Healing Pl, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-5360
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have not seen Dr. Johnston in a few years; she took care of me after ovarian cancer with the follow up to make sure that I remained cancer-free. She is a very pragmatic, no-nonsense kind of person who is warm and supportive. I highly recommend her
About Dr. Carolyn Johnston, MD
- Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1417040544
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
