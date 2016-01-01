Dr. Carolyn King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn King, MD
Overview of Dr. Carolyn King, MD
Dr. Carolyn King, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Dr. King's Office Locations
Ferguson Adult Health Center100 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 459-4314
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carolyn King, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1083783344
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
