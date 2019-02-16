Dr. Carolyn Kollar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kollar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Kollar, DO
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Kollar, DO
Dr. Carolyn Kollar, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Premiere Womens Health
Dr. Kollar's Office Locations
Premiere Womens Health1758 Broad Park Cir S, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (972) 780-7330
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit went very good! Dr.kollar is very kind and a great listener! Very nice to have her taking care of my needs! I feel safe with her recommendations!
About Dr. Carolyn Kollar, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1912976200
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Kollar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kollar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kollar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Premiere Womens Health
Dr. Kollar has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kollar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kollar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kollar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kollar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kollar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.