Dr. Carolyn Kosack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Kosack, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Cottage Grove Cardiology711 Cottage Grove Rd Ste 1, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 242-8756
- 2 35 Nod Rd Ste 201A, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 242-8756
Woodland Anesthesiology Associates PC114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-4097
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Kosack since 2004 and have always received the best care from her and all the staff. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Carolyn Kosack, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659349942
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosack has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kosack speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosack.
