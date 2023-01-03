Overview

Dr. Carolyn Kosack, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Kosack works at Cottage Grove Cardiology in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in Avon, CT and Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.