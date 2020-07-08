See All Pediatricians in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Carolyn Lentzsch-Parcells, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carolyn Lentzsch-Parcells, MD

Dr. Carolyn Lentzsch-Parcells, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.

Dr. Lentzsch-Parcells works at Girls To Women Health Wellness in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lentzsch-Parcells' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gtwym Fort Worth
    4200 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 524-1811
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dr. Lentzsch-Parcells' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Lentzsch-Parcells

    About Dr. Carolyn Lentzsch-Parcells, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366605735
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor Coll Med/Tex Chldns Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med
