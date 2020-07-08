Dr. Carolyn Lentzsch-Parcells, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lentzsch-Parcells is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Lentzsch-Parcells, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carolyn Lentzsch-Parcells, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med.
Gtwym Fort Worth4200 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76109 Directions (817) 524-1811Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr. Parcells is amazing! She listens well. She’s kind of too high energy at times but that’s okay. She’s smart but humble. I love how much time she spends at “the bedside”!
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1366605735
- Baylor Coll Med/Tex Chldns Hosp
- Baylor Coll of Med
