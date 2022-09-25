Overview

Dr. Carolyn Maldonado-Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine.



Dr. Maldonado-Garcia works at Complete Local Specialty Care in Coconut Creek, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.