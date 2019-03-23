Overview of Dr. Carolyn Marquardt, MD

Dr. Carolyn Marquardt, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Marquardt works at Swedish Sports, Spine, and Mu in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.