Dr. Carolyn Marquardt, MD
Dr. Carolyn Marquardt, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Swedish Sports, Spine, and Mu1600 E Jefferson St Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (425) 498-2272
Northwest Spine & Sports Physicians1750 112th Ave NE Ste D258, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 498-2272
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Marquardt is a great listener, and an excellent advocate for her patients. She makes it easy for the patient to be involved in decisions related to their treatment, and truly cares for her patients. She is a wealth of knowledge, and will suggest different options to look into to help her patients. If you need a super Physiatrist, look no further. I highly recommend Carolyn Marquardt! You won't be disappointed!
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Marquardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marquardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marquardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Marquardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marquardt.
