Dr. Carolyn Matthews, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Sulphur Springs, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Matthews works at Texas Breast Specialists-Houston Willowbrook in Sulphur Springs, TX with other offices in Midland, TX, Paris, TX, Amarillo, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.