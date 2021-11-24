Overview of Dr. Rhene Merkouris, MD

Dr. Rhene Merkouris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. Merkouris works at Denali OBGYN in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.