Dr. Rhene Merkouris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merkouris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rhene Merkouris, MD
Overview of Dr. Rhene Merkouris, MD
Dr. Rhene Merkouris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Merkouris works at
Dr. Merkouris' Office Locations
-
1
Denali OBGYN3976 University Lake Dr Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 512-5667
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merkouris?
I have been going to Dr. Merkouris for 17 years. She is the best doctor I have ever had. She actually listens to what you have to say. I have referred numerous friends to her and they all love her as well.
About Dr. Rhene Merkouris, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1174503395
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merkouris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merkouris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merkouris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merkouris works at
Dr. Merkouris has seen patients for Colposcopy and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merkouris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Merkouris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkouris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merkouris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merkouris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.