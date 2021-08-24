See All General Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Carolyn Million, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carolyn Million, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.

Dr. Million works at Center For Colon Rectal Health in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St Marys Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Colorectal Health Inc.
    450 Sutter St Rm 1019, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 765-0413

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Carolyn Million, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417986779
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Million, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Million is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Million has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Million works at Center For Colon Rectal Health in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Million’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Million. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Million.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Million, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Million appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

