Dr. Carolyn Million, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Million is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Million, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Million, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Dr. Million works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Colorectal Health Inc.450 Sutter St Rm 1019, San Francisco, CA 94108 Directions (415) 765-0413
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Million?
Dr. Million is a wonderful doctor. I have been seeing her for several years for a perianal rash and excruciating pain that has lasted for 22 years. Dr. Million has helped the rash more than any other doctor I have seen for this condition. She is compassionate and creative and listens and makes me feel at ease. Someone on another wrote “She then said I have to buy supplements from her for 5x Amazon price.” This must be a bogus review. It is not the Dr. Million I know. Dr. Million always tries to find me the least expensive medication. For example, at my last visit when a medicine she wanted me to try was not covered by my insurance she found a less expensive alternative. Dr. Million’s office staff are positive, professional, and warm. I am so glad I found her and appreciate the pain relief. Dr. Million and her staff are one of the best medical experiences I have ever had.
About Dr. Carolyn Million, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1417986779
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Million accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Million has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Million works at
Dr. Million speaks Mandarin.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Million. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Million.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Million, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Million appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.