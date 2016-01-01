Dr. Carolyn Moore, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Moore, DDS
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Moore, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Garden City, MI.

Locations
Carolyn Moore DDS1769 Inkster Rd, Garden City, MI 48135 Directions (734) 237-8975
- Guardian
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carolyn Moore, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.