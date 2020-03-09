See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Aurora, CO
Dr. Carolyn Munro, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carolyn Munro, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED.

Dr. Munro works at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Hospital Colorado
    13123 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 394-2131
  2. 2
    Carolyn F Munro, MD
    4100 E Mississippi Ave Ste 600, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 394-2131

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carolyn Munro, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538244272
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Co School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Munro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Munro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

