Dr. Carolyn Munro, MD
Dr. Carolyn Munro, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED.
1
Children's Hospital Colorado13123 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 394-2131
2
Carolyn F Munro, MD4100 E Mississippi Ave Ste 600, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 394-2131
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Munro?
Dr. Munro treated me for most of my life, beginning in lower school...I can not express enough the tremendous respect and appreciation I have for Dr. Munro. The battles I was up against were seemingly unconquerable and I credit Dr. Munro for helping me get myself through them. She just did much more than help me get from A to B...Her approach, knowledge and zest for helping her patients are unsurpassed. She is just a special person and doctor. Now, many years later, she is treating both of my daughters, both of whom already adore Dr. Munro.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1538244272
- University Of Co School Of Med
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
Dr. Munro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munro accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Munro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.