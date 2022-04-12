Dr. Carolyn Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Nelson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Nelson works at
Locations
St. Joseph's/Candler Physician Network - Endocrinology4849 Paulsen St Ste 105, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 819-3944
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Carolyn Nelson for anyone in need of endocrinology care. Her impeccable educational credentials are only surpassed by the GENUINE concern she displays for me as a patient. Being a Type 1 diabetic herself gives Dr. Nelson unique insight to many of the issues I have. She is always generous with her time in listening to my concerns and then taking the time to thoroughly explain how we need to address those issues in easy-to-understand language. She has a very friendly and easily approachable style. She also has a very capable support staff, most notably her Nurse, Paige Leibfried. Paige has a similar demeanor as Dr. Nelson and displays careful attention to insuring all my questions are answered in a caring and respectful manner. I could not be more pleased with the professionalism demonstrated by Dr. Nelson's first-class practice.
About Dr. Carolyn Nelson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1285021626
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
