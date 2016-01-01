Dr. Carolyn Nemec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Nemec, MD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Nemec, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lyndhurst, OH. They completed their residency with Akron City Hospital
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 29001 Cedar Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124 Directions (440) 249-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carolyn Nemec, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1972695559
Education & Certifications
- Akron City Hospital
Dr. Nemec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemec. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemec.
