Dr. Carolyn Pace, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Healthfirst Primary Care2034 E Southern Ave Ste P, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 456-6561
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Dr. Pace has been my rheumatologist for several years now. It took a few years to find a physician that took the time to listen and determine a plan of action (not just a prescription for the latest and most expensive drug). Dr. Pace is warm, asks questions, and actually listens to the answers. She is open-minded to new approaches, as well as knowledgeable about standard treatments. I have never felt rushed at my visits and leave feeling confident and hopeful. Autoimmune disease takes its toll, both emotionally and physically. I can't imagine NOT having Dr. Pace on my team.
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Hahnemann University
- Abington Meml Hospital
- Med Coll Penn|Med College Penn
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Pace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pace has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pace speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Pace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pace.
