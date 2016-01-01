Dr. Carolyn Rogers-Vizena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers-Vizena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Rogers-Vizena, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.
Dr. Rogers-Vizena's Office Locations
Boston Children's Physicians Norwood269 Walpole St, Norwood, MA 02062 Directions (781) 278-6411
Department of Plastic & Oral Surgery300 Longwood Ave Fl 1, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-7252
Department of Plastic & Oral Surgery9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-7252
Department of Plastic & Oral Surgery541 Main St, Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (617) 355-7252
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepts most major Health Plans.
- Anthem
- Anthem
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1780884064
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- University Of Hospital and Clinics
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Rogers-Vizena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rogers-Vizena accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers-Vizena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers-Vizena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
