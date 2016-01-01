Overview of Dr. Carolyn Rogers-Vizena, MD

Dr. Carolyn Rogers-Vizena, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital.



Dr. Rogers-Vizena works at Lawrence General Hospital in Norwood, MA with other offices in Boston, MA, Waltham, MA and Weymouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.