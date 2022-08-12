Dr. Carolyn Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Ross, MD
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Ross, MD
Dr. Carolyn Ross, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlington, NJ.
Dr. Ross' Office Locations
Cooper Women's Health at Burlington1900 Mount Holly Rd Ste D, Burlington, NJ 08016 Directions
Cooper Women's Health at Burlington3 Cooper Plz Rm 300, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?
I had my annual Gyn visit with Dr. Ross, she was amazing, she took her time and answered all my questions. The appointment didn’t felt rushed, she was extremely pleasant, I will definitely be making my next appointment with her. I will Highly recommend her to my friends . Great visit.
About Dr. Carolyn Ross, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1144596156
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ross using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
