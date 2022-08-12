See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Burlington, NJ
Dr. Carolyn Ross, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Ross, MD

Dr. Carolyn Ross, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Burlington, NJ. 

Dr. Ross works at Cooper Women's Health at Burlington in Burlington, NJ with other offices in Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ross' Office Locations

    Cooper Women's Health at Burlington
    1900 Mount Holly Rd Ste D, Burlington, NJ 08016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Cooper Women's Health at Burlington
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 300, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Symptomatic Menopause
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Symptomatic Menopause
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Symptomatic Menopause
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Perimenopause
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
Breech Position
C-Section
Cervical Polyps
Colposcopy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Hysteroscopy
Maternal Anemia
Multiple Gestation
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Pelvic Abscess
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Trichomoniasis
Uterine Fibroids
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Carolyn Ross, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1144596156
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

