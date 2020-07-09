Dr. Carolyn Riley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Riley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Riley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their residency with Tulane University School of Medicine
Dr. Riley works at
Locations
CornerstoneMD12222 N Central Expy Ste 140, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (469) 801-8480Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Could not say better things about my experience. As a new patient, the first visit can be difficult with any new provider for so many reasons, but let me tell you the reviews I read for Doctor Carolyn Ross Riley were spot on and I’m really glad I made the decision to make her my provider. She was the most empathetic doctor I’ve seen. I didn’t feel rushed at all and she truly wanted to get to know how my total health was, not just gyn health. I felt comfortable enough to ask her some questions I felt too embarrassed to ask my previous providers for year. I’m truly appreciative of her and her services. I highly recommend her to anyone! Also, the rest of the staff was very lovely as well. Front desk and other staff member (assuming medical assistant?) were very welcoming and kind. I felt safe here. Thank you.
About Dr. Carolyn Riley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1184882276
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Riley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.