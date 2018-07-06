Dr. Carolyn Sakauye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakauye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Sakauye, MD
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Sakauye, MD
Dr. Carolyn Sakauye, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Sakauye works at
Dr. Sakauye's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Medical Center1122 S St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93721 Directions (559) 486-5000
-
2
Eye Medical Center of Fresno1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 301, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 486-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sakauye?
She is busy because she is the best. She only wants the best for her patients and she’s willing to spend the necessary time. I’ve been seeing her for 9 years and she recently performed a corneal transplant. Amazing work.
About Dr. Carolyn Sakauye, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English, French, German, Russian and Spanish
- Female
- 1821017823
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- University Utah Med Center
- Pacific Med Center|Pacific Med Ctr
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sakauye has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakauye accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sakauye using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sakauye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakauye works at
Dr. Sakauye has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Trichiasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakauye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sakauye speaks French, German, Russian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakauye. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakauye.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakauye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakauye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.