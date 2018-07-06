Overview of Dr. Carolyn Sakauye, MD

Dr. Carolyn Sakauye, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Sakauye works at California Eye Institute in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.