Overview of Dr. Carolyn Shih, MD

Dr. Carolyn Shih, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wantagh, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Shih works at South Shore Eye Care in Wantagh, NY with other offices in Syosset, NY, Great Neck, NY and Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Herpetic Keratitis and Pterygium Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.