Dr. Carolyn Siegal, DPM

Podiatry
3.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Norwood, MA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Carolyn Siegal, DPM

Dr. Carolyn Siegal, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norwood, MA. 

Dr. Siegal works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Norwood, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siegal's Office Locations

    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    1177 BOSTON PROVIDENCE TPKE, Norwood, MA 02062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 278-5635

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carolyn Siegal, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851459093
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Siegal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siegal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siegal works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Norwood, MA. View the full address on Dr. Siegal’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

