Overview

Dr. Carolyn Stansberry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spearfish, SD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital, Monument Health Spearfish Hospital and Monument Health Sturgis Hospital.



Dr. Stansberry works at Monument Health Spearfish Clinic in Spearfish, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.