Dr. Carolyn Steinberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Steinberg, MD
Dr. Carolyn Steinberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
Dr. Steinberg works at
Dr. Steinberg's Office Locations
Nicholas He Mezitis MD239 Central Park W, New York, NY 10024 Directions (212) 496-1929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, always ready to explain things fully and discuss alternative treatments.
About Dr. Carolyn Steinberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1720120892
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.
