Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carolyn Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Taylor, MD
Dr. Carolyn Taylor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Mount Edgecumbe Hospital, Swedish First Hill Campus and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Taylor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
-
1
Swedish Neuroscience Specialists - Ballard5350 Tallman Ave NW Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98107 Directions (206) 781-6320
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Edgecumbe Hospital
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Dr. Taylor is an excellent doctor. Her knowledge, compassion and professionalism is extraordinary and really cares about her patients. Being diagnosed with MS is scary enough, however, Dr. Taylor gives you hope and confidence that everything will be okay. I would trust anyone else. I feel so fortunate to have found her!
About Dr. Carolyn Taylor, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1790844660
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.