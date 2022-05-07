Dr. Carolyn Vollmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vollmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Vollmer, MD
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Vollmer, MD
Dr. Carolyn Vollmer, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Vollmer's Office Locations
Mary Free Bed Medical Group235 Wealthy St SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 840-8224
SHMG Lifestyle Medicine435 Ionia Ave SW Ste 210, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 486-0385
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vollmer is compassionate, kind, and great at giving painless injections. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Carolyn Vollmer, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1821226978
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vollmer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vollmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vollmer has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vollmer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vollmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vollmer.
