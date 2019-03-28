See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Washington, DC
Dr. Carolyn Wang, DO

Sleep Medicine
3.1 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Carolyn Wang, DO

Dr. Carolyn Wang, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Wang works at Johns Hopkins Sibley Mem Hosp in Washington, DC with other offices in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Wang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology and Hepatology Services At Sibley Memorial Hospital Washington D.c.
    5215 Loughboro Rd NW Ste 300, Washington, DC 20016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 243-4480
  2. 2
    7315 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 235-9120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Confusion
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Confusion

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 28, 2019
Dr. Wang has been my sleep doctor for more than 5 years. She has always been very pleasant and courteous. She listens well to my questions and takes the time to answer them completely. I have complete trust in her advice and decisions regarding my sleep apnea. I couldn't be happier with her and her very friendly and efficient staff.
    About Dr. Carolyn Wang, DO

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104073311
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Wang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

