Dr. Carolyn Wild, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carolyn Wild, MD

Dr. Carolyn Wild, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Wild works at MultiCare Regional Cancer Center - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Wild's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MultiCare Gig Harbor Medical Park
    4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 215, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 530-8060
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Screenings
Anemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Skin Screenings
Anemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Targeted Therapy for Hematologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 17, 2021
    My first visit and beyond impressed with her thoroughness and care for her patients! I’ve been treated by other doctors for hemochromatosis for years and not one doctor has shown so much care! I look forward to having her as my doctor for many years to come !
    Kristin D — Sep 17, 2021
    About Dr. Carolyn Wild, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871581041
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California - Davis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • David Grant Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carolyn Wild, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wild has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wild works at MultiCare Regional Cancer Center - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wild’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wild. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wild.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wild, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wild appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

