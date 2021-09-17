Dr. Carolyn Wild, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wild is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Wild, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Wild, MD
Dr. Carolyn Wild, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Wild's Office Locations
MultiCare Gig Harbor Medical Park4545 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 215, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 530-8060Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Kaiser Permanente
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit and beyond impressed with her thoroughness and care for her patients! I’ve been treated by other doctors for hemochromatosis for years and not one doctor has shown so much care! I look forward to having her as my doctor for many years to come !
About Dr. Carolyn Wild, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1871581041
Education & Certifications
- University of California - Davis
- David Grant Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wild has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wild accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wild has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wild. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wild.
