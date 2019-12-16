Dr. Carolyn Wood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Wood, MD
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Wood, MD
Dr. Carolyn Wood, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Feasterville Trevose, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Wood's Office Locations
Women's Health Care Group1045 Bustleton Pike, Feasterville Trevose, PA 19053 Directions
Women's Health Care Group2301 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 Directions
Women's Health Care Group7996 Oxford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wood is a very professional and caring Doctor that cares about her patients. Always a great experience when I go to her for my Doctor visits!
About Dr. Carolyn Wood, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- MCP Hahnemann Univ.-School of Health Professions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
