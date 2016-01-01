Overview

Dr. Carolyn Word, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Word works at Charleston Allergy & Asthma in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Summerville, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.