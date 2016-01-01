Dr. Yang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carolyn Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Carolyn Yang, MD
Dr. Carolyn Yang, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center.
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
Arthritis & Joint Replacement Clinic PC5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 660, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (913) 588-7590
NW Ambulatory Surgery Center1515 NW 18th Ave Ste 200, Portland, OR 97209 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carolyn Yang, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1649321217
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
